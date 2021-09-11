CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, UT

Weather Forecast For Delta

Delta Voice
 6 days ago

DELTA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bt3AalH00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 16 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

