Weather Forecast For Delta
DELTA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 16 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
