Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(PARACHUTE, CO) Saturday is set to be rainy in Parachute, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Parachute:

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 57 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.