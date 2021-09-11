Daily Weather Forecast For Ogallala
OGALLALA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
