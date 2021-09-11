CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, AL

Centreville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Centreville Updates
 6 days ago

CENTREVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bt3AUPn00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

