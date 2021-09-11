Windom Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WINDOM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
