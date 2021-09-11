CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melrose, MN

Melrose Weather Forecast

Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 6 days ago

MELROSE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bt3ANTw00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melrose, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melrose Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Melrose News Beat

Melrose News Beat

Melrose, MN
19
Followers
262
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Melrose News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy