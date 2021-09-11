Melrose Weather Forecast

MELROSE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Monday, September 13 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.