Mccall Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 6 days ago

MCCALL, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0bt3AKpl00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Patchy fog during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

