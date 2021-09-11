Mccall Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MCCALL, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy fog during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
