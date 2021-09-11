4-Day Weather Forecast For Port Gibson
PORT GIBSON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0