Kamas Daily Weather Forecast
KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
