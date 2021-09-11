Kamas Daily Weather Forecast

KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.