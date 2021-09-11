CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belcourt, ND

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

 6 days ago

(BELCOURT, ND) Saturday is set to be rainy in Belcourt, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belcourt:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bt3A19D00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

