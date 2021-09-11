Salmon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0