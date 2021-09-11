Ephraim Weather Forecast
EPHRAIM, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 52 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
