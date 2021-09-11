4-Day Weather Forecast For Ladysmith

LADYSMITH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



