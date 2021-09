Enjoy a fun, informative hour with Director Lauren Lessing as she dives into the details of a work from the museum’s collection and bring it to life. This week, Lauren explores Eadweard Muybridge's 1887 Vulture Flying, plate 767 from volume 11, Wild Animals and Birds, of Animal Locomotion. She will go live on Instagram at 7:00 p.m. September 14 to take a deep dive with you into what you see when looking at the artwork.

