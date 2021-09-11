Walton Daily Weather Forecast
WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
