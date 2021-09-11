CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top tight end target will be on hand for Saturday's game

West Forsyth (GA) tight end Oscar Delp is one of the remaining priority targets in the 2022 class for Clemson. Delp was in attendance for the Clemson-Georgia game last weekend, and the 4-star will have a chance to see the Tigers up close again this weekend.

