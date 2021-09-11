4-Day Weather Forecast For Norton
NORTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0