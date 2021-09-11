‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Opens Up About Family’s Move to Hawaii: ‘It Could Be Worse’

If you’ve ever tried to move your family cross-country, you know how tricky it can be. Between packing everything in boxes and trying to wrangle a squad of children, it’s just a lot to handle quite frankly. Turns out, it helps if you’re moving to a tropical paradise, though. Just ask ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ star Vanessa Lachey and her family. Recently, Vanessa and her husband, Nick Lachey, made the difficult decision to relocate to Hawaii together with their three kiddos.

Okay, so the decision might not have been that difficult considering all the pros and cons of island life. Still, with both parents heavily involved in the entertainment business, the juggling act never stops. Vanessa Lachey talked to Entertainment Tonight about the family’s experiences.

Paradise Welcomes Vanessa Lachey and Family

The push for the move, of course, comes from Vanessa’s new filming schedule for her role as Jane Tennant, Special Agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor in the upcoming CBS series. She and Nick Lachey share three children: Camden, 8, Phoenix, 4, and daughter Brooklyn, 6. Vanessa detailed her husband’s reaction to the potential move with ET reporters, saying the following:

“It was a talk that I had with my husband and I said, ‘What do you think?’ and…he’s like, ‘Hawaii, umm, it could be worse.’ And he was like, ‘This is awesome!'” She went on to add: “And I’ll never forget him saying, ‘This is your time and you’ve been there in the past for me.'”

The star also took to Instagram to commemorate the move and her children’s first day of school in Hawaii. If the school uniforms aren’t cute enough, the floral leis certainly are. They seem to be doing just fine with the transition with Vanessa telling reporters that “kids are more resilient than adults.”

If you want to send the little squad warm wishes for the new school year, you can do so here:

All Hands On Deck

Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey take a really similar approach to their family life like that other power couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. At the end of the day, there’s nothing more important than family– no matter how complicated things can get. Vanessa actually provided the following lengthy quote when asked about their parenting methods.

“We definitely do try 50/50. When he’s on tour, I try to be home. When I’m shooting something, he tries to be home.”

Actually, they even began working together on various projects like Netflix’s Love Is Blind to be able to keep the family in one solid place.

“So this is working. This is a thing that would take our whole family out of the mainland and bring them very far away, and he was on board to support me. I told the kids and they were gung ho because they think that Hawaii is water slides, play. I ask them all the time, ‘Are you happy or no?’ And they’re like, yeah! So they’re very happy here, they love it here. They’re island babies. I didn’t even realize I had island babies until I brought them here.”