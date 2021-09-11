CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Opens Up About Family’s Move to Hawaii: ‘It Could Be Worse’

By Kati Kuuseoks
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K66vK_0bt39X3i00

If you’ve ever tried to move your family cross-country, you know how tricky it can be. Between packing everything in boxes and trying to wrangle a squad of children, it’s just a lot to handle quite frankly. Turns out, it helps if you’re moving to a tropical paradise, though. Just ask ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ star Vanessa Lachey and her family. Recently, Vanessa and her husband, Nick Lachey, made the difficult decision to relocate to Hawaii together with their three kiddos.

Okay, so the decision might not have been that difficult considering all the pros and cons of island life. Still, with both parents heavily involved in the entertainment business, the juggling act never stops. Vanessa Lachey talked to Entertainment Tonight about the family’s experiences.

Paradise Welcomes Vanessa Lachey and Family

The push for the move, of course, comes from Vanessa’s new filming schedule for her role as Jane Tennant, Special Agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor in the upcoming CBS series. She and Nick Lachey share three children: Camden, 8, Phoenix, 4, and daughter Brooklyn, 6. Vanessa detailed her husband’s reaction to the potential move with ET reporters, saying the following:

“It was a talk that I had with my husband and I said, ‘What do you think?’ and…he’s like, ‘Hawaii, umm, it could be worse.’ And he was like, ‘This is awesome!'” She went on to add: “And I’ll never forget him saying, ‘This is your time and you’ve been there in the past for me.'”

The star also took to Instagram to commemorate the move and her children’s first day of school in Hawaii. If the school uniforms aren’t cute enough, the floral leis certainly are. They seem to be doing just fine with the transition with Vanessa telling reporters that “kids are more resilient than adults.”

If you want to send the little squad warm wishes for the new school year, you can do so here:

All Hands On Deck

Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey take a really similar approach to their family life like that other power couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. At the end of the day, there’s nothing more important than family– no matter how complicated things can get. Vanessa actually provided the following lengthy quote when asked about their parenting methods.

“We definitely do try 50/50. When he’s on tour, I try to be home. When I’m shooting something, he tries to be home.”

Actually, they even began working together on various projects like Netflix’s Love Is Blind to be able to keep the family in one solid place.

“So this is working. This is a thing that would take our whole family out of the mainland and bring them very far away, and he was on board to support me. I told the kids and they were gung ho because they think that Hawaii is water slides, play. I ask them all the time, ‘Are you happy or no?’ And they’re like, yeah! So they’re very happy here, they love it here. They’re island babies. I didn’t even realize I had island babies until I brought them here.”

Comments / 11

Related
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson’s Daughter Opens Up About Tragic Loss of Husband in New Memoir

After experiencing the devastating loss of her husband, Alan Jackson’s oldest daughter Mattie is ready to reflect on her grieving process in a new memoir. Mattie Jackson married Ben Selecman in 2017. They were only married for 11 months before a horrible accident in West Palm Beach, Florida, killed Selecman. He was helping a woman into a boat when he slipped and hit his head. Mattie’s husband died from his injuries with 24 hours, at only 28 years old.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Amazing Photo Shows Blue Heron Moments Before Devouring an Alligator

Nature is a cycle of beauty and violence. The blue heron might be one of the best examples of this contradictory balance. When in the wild, they will eat anything that they can manage to kill and get down their throat. With a presence across North America, the birds are common in many places. However, they really like it in the southeast United States.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey is Making Hearts Melt with Touching Happy Birthday Post to Son: ‘You are Magic’

NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey has a booked schedule while filming the new series, but she still has found the time to make our hearts melt with an adorable birthday post to her son. The actress has three children with her husband, Nick Lachey. The whole family moved to Hawai’i to make filming for the series possible.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Hawaii State
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Reveals Tearful Reaction of When She ‘Got the Job’ as Jane Tennant

NCIS is famously known as TV’s most-watched drama. It premiered in 2003 and has since spawned three wildly popular spinoffs. So being a part of CBS’s crime drama franchise would probably be an actor’s dream come true. At least, it should be. And it was definitely a career-defining moment for Vanessa Lachey, who grabbed the lead role in the newest spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Person
Nick Lachey
Deadline

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Vanessa Lachey On The Importance Of Centering Women Of Color On TV

Vanessa Lachey is hoping her character Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant and her diverse team at CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i inspires viewers to aim high. Jane is the first female to lead an NCIS series and Lachey isn’t taking that responsibility lightly. “Yes, it’s time,” Lachey told Deadline during the show’s TCA presentation on Thursday about having more women of color leads on television. “I love that [executive producers] Matt [Bosack], Chris [Silber], and Jan [Nash] are the ones to take the lead on this. And there are female NCIS SACs out there, they just aren’t on TV. For me to...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS: Hawaii premiere sneak peek: See Jane Tennant in action!

As we prepare ourselves for the NCIS: Hawaii premiere coming to CBS Monday, why not take another look at leading lady Jane Tennant?. Luckily, the sneak peek below from the premiere episode gives you an opportunity to do just that! In this, you actually get to see all sides of Vanessa Lachey’s character rolled into a neat little ball. It starts with her as a girls’ soccer coach, where she does her best to motivate the Warriors out on the field.
HAWAII STATE
cartermatt.com

NCIS: Hawaii spoilers: What happens in the pilot episode?

The NCIS: Hawaii pilot is poised to premiere on CBS once we get around to September 20; want to get a little more news on how the writers set the show up?. These episodes are, of course, some of the hardest to create in the entire TV industry. You have to figure out how to introduce the characters, make us care about them, and set up high stakes all at the same time. Because this show is a part of a franchise it has it a little easier than most, but we still need to see this world through Jane Tennant’s eyes! She’s not only the Special Agent in Charge, but she’s also a mom with multiple responsibilities.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Hawai I#Special Agent#Cbs#Instagram A
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck’s Daughter Models Eye-Catching Dress in Stunning Photo

“Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck’s daughter Hannah seems to split most of her time between modeling and pursuing her equestrian career. Unlike her Hollywood famous dad, Hannah didn’t want to go into the acting business. She told Equestrian Living that her star-studded parents never stopped her from going after her own dreams, though, which she quickly discovered was horseback riding.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

‘GH’ Spoilers: Sonny Is Back And Furious, Limo Explodes Shakes Up PC

Friday’s episode of General Hospital was an explosive one, and spoilers tease the week of September 20 will be intense as well. Sonny has finally regained his memory, after nearly dying in the fire at the Tan-O, and he’s furious with Nina. Back in Port Charles, Jason and Carly married and are excited for their reception. However, other members of the Five Families planned to blow up their limo, and that moment happened right at the end of the September 17 show. What can fans expect next?
TV SHOWS
districtchronicles.com

Matt Roloff Speaks out on Ex-Wife Amy’s Wedding Ceremony

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff wed Chris Marek on Saturday at Roloff Farms. Days after the event, Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, weighed in on the nuptials via Instagram. There’s clearly no bad blood between the exes, as Matt wished Amy and Chris well and shared how thrilled he was that they chose Roloff Farms as their wedding location.
RELATIONSHIPS
codelist.biz

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman: Rare Picture With Their Daughters

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughters showed up at the (digital) awarding of the Golden Globes. What a nice surprise to see all of the Kidman-Urban family at one gig! Nicole Kidman, 53, and Keith Urban, 53, usually complete such appointments on their own because, like many other parents, they take care of the privacy of their girls Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10. Photos showing the faces of the girls If you see both, you will look in vain on the Hollywood couple’s Instagram accounts or on magazine covers.
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

209K+
Followers
22K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy