Cave Junction, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cave Junction

Cave Junction News Beat
 6 days ago

CAVE JUNCTION, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0bt39WAz00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Haze

    • High 85 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Haze

    • High 83 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Haze

    • High 88 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cave Junction News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

