4-Day Weather Forecast For Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight
- High 84 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Haze
- High 85 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, September 13
Haze
- High 83 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0