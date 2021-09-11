Donna Mae Thorne

Authorities said Friday night that they do not know where the man named as a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito is. "The North Port Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are currently searching for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie of North Port," police said in a statement late Friday. "The family now claims that they have not seen Brian since Tuesday of this week."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 HOURS AGO