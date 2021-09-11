Donna Mae Thorne

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDonna Mae Thorne passed away from this life on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Vincennes, Indiana at the age of 72. She was born on Friday, May 6, 1949 in Vincennes, Indiana. Those left to cherish her memories include daughter Katina Cornell, daughter Mindy Ritchie husband Chris, son Jon Chamness wife Krista, sister Lindy Santos, sister Wanda Rogers, brother Melvin Smith, brother David Smith, sister Betty Frisz, sister Sarah Avra, 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, the children father John Chamness, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

