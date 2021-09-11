CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamstown, NJ

Cops: Blood-soaked Man Breaks Into Elderly Couple’s Home in Williamstown, NJ

By Chris Coleman
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man from Williamstown is facing charges after allegedly breaking into an elderly couple's home while they were inside. The Monroe Township Police Department says their officers were called to a home on the 300 block of North Tuckahoe Road around 7:30 Wednesday evening. They say, "Multiple calls to the Communication's Center advised that an unknown male forced entry into the residence through a window with the elderly residents still inside the home. The homeowner further reported that the home was getting destroyed and the male was blood soaked."

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Vineland, NJ, Police Seek Information on Smoking Bandit

Police in Vineland are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect with an apparent smoking habit. Vineland Police say the man in question was caught on surveillance at the Heritage's store in Vineland. It appears that the man is carrying several cartons of cigarettes. Wednesday night, about 11:30,...
VINELAND, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Williamstown, NJ
City
Tuckahoe, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPG Talk Radio

Cops: Bayville Man Stopped for Reckless Driving in Lakehurst Found With Guns

A Bayville man who was pulled over for reckless driving by police in Lakehurst is in a lot more trouble after police found something very dangerous inside his vehicle. Lakehurst Police said that one of their officers was on patrol during a traffic enforcement detail with the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit on September 9 when he pulled over a vehicle that was moving erratically across a road.
LAKEHURST, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Two from Bridgeton Indicted for 2013 Murder in Atlantic City, NJ

An Atlantic County Grand Jury has indicted two men from Bridgeton in connection to a fatal shooting in Atlantic City in 2013. 29-year-old Abdul Bailey and 27-year-old Austin Clark have been indicted on murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose charges. Bailey was also indicted on a charge of certain Persons not to possess weapons, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy