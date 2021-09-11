Cops: Blood-soaked Man Breaks Into Elderly Couple’s Home in Williamstown, NJ

A man from Williamstown is facing charges after allegedly breaking into an elderly couple's home while they were inside. The Monroe Township Police Department says their officers were called to a home on the 300 block of North Tuckahoe Road around 7:30 Wednesday evening. They say, "Multiple calls to the Communication's Center advised that an unknown male forced entry into the residence through a window with the elderly residents still inside the home. The homeowner further reported that the home was getting destroyed and the male was blood soaked."