Weather Forecast For Concordia
CONCORDIA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
