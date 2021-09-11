LIVE : Remembering 9/11

Tune in for the latest breaking news and press conferences. When there not breaking news, check out the view from one of our SkyCams. I was disappointed that the 10pm segment on Monday night (11/2) from the reporter, Lindsey Kane, highlighted as the lead story, an incident that shows a possible Trump supporter spitting in the area of an opposition, young man. I agree the apparent spitting wasn't appropriate but it doesn't show the spit being onto the young man's chest as he alleges. At the same protest, Lindsey didn't even mention the throwing of bleach at the Trump supporters and the attack on the police when they tried to subdue the bleach thrower. I beg of you to try to earn the label of 'news'.