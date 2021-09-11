CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

LIVE : Remembering 9/11

By School Authority
westernmassnews.com
 6 days ago

Tune in for the latest breaking news and press conferences. When there not breaking news, check out the view from one of our SkyCams. I was disappointed that the 10pm segment on Monday night (11/2) from the reporter, Lindsey Kane, highlighted as the lead story, an incident that shows a possible Trump supporter spitting in the area of an opposition, young man. I agree the apparent spitting wasn't appropriate but it doesn't show the spit being onto the young man's chest as he alleges. At the same protest, Lindsey didn't even mention the throwing of bleach at the Trump supporters and the attack on the police when they tried to subdue the bleach thrower. I beg of you to try to earn the label of 'news'.

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

Watch Live: 9/11 - Always Remember

Sept. 11, 2001, was a single day that changed lives here in Maine and around the world. So many people remember exactly where they were when our country was attacked by terrorists. Tonight, we commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Watch 9/11 - Always Remember in the video player...
POLITICS
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skycams#Trump
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

New surveillance video shows final moments on camera of newlyweds murdered while camping in Utah

Newly released footage shows some of the last moments captured on camera of murdered newlyweds Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, who were shot to death at a Utah campsite last week.The footage, taken in Woody’s Tavern in Moab, pictures the semi-regulars smiling, chatting and hanging out with friends. There has been local discord regarding when the women were last in the bar, with police initially claiming it was on 14 August. But Woody’s owner publicly posted on Facebook that it was a night earlier – while railing against authorities.The bodies of the women, aged 38 and 24, were discovered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Black Enterprise

Feds Have In Custody First Black Man To Be Arrested For Alleged Role In Capitol Attack

Federal law enforcement has issued the first arrest of a Black man associated with the Capitol Riots on January 6. Uliyahu Hayah was arrested on Monday and accused of assaulting a police officer inside the Capitol building, WJLA reported. The 45-year-old Silver Spring, MD, resident was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and civil disorder.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WashingtonExaminer

New York Times quietly deletes claim Hunter Biden laptop story was 'unsubstantiated'

The New York Times quietly deleted its assertion that an October article from the New York Post about the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son Hunter was “unsubstantiated.” In the reworked report, the outlet reported on a Federal Election Commission decision that dismissed a Republican complaint arguing Twitter violated election laws by blocking users from sharing the story during the heat of the 2020 election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Mark Levin Rages at Woodward, Calls for Book Boycott Because He ‘Sat On’ Milley China Story ‘For Months’

Mark Levin Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book Tuesday night, calling for a boycott because of one particular story they “sat on.”. One of the most stunning parts of Woodward and Costa’s book Peril, according to reports, is that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff allegedly called his Chinese counterpart to assure that “the United States would not strike.” Per the Washington Post:
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy