Daily Weather Forecast For Chelan
CHELAN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
