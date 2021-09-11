Manistique Daily Weather Forecast
MANISTIQUE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
