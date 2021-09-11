Alva Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ALVA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny
- High 99 °F, low
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
