Weather Forecast For Sells

SELLS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 104 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 107 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 107 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 102 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.