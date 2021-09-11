Holdrege Daily Weather Forecast
HOLDREGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
