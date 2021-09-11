CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Augustine, TX

San Augustine Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

San Augustine News Flash
San Augustine News Flash
 6 days ago

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0bt38zXj00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Augustine, TX
NBC News

Brian Laundrie, fiancé and person of interest in disappearance of Gabby Petito, is missing, officials say

Authorities said Friday night that they do not know where the man named as a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito is. "The North Port Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are currently searching for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie of North Port," police said in a statement late Friday. "The family now claims that they have not seen Brian since Tuesday of this week."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Augustine
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
San Augustine News Flash

San Augustine News Flash

San Augustine, TX
42
Followers
234
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy