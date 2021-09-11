San Augustine Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
