Redwood Falls, MN

Redwood Falls Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Redwood Falls News Alert
 6 days ago

REDWOOD FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rWyU_0bt38wtY00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Redwood Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

