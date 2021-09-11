CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Soyuz rocket sends classified military payload to orbit

By Elizabeth Howell
 6 days ago
Russia's ministry of defense sent a classified payload into orbit on a Soyuz rocket Thursday (Sept. 9), according to state media outlet TASS. The spacecraft lifted off Thursday (Sept. 9) at 3:59 p.m. EDT (1959 GMT or 10:59 p.m. local time in Moscow) from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia, a Russian-language TASS report stated.

LiveScience

Chinese astronauts send back stunning images of Earth from Tianhe space station (photos)

China's Shenzhou 12 astronauts have sent back stunning images taken out of small windows of the Tianhe space station module in low-Earth orbit. The three astronauts, the first crewmembers to visit Tianhe, have been aboard the module since June 17. The crew have completed two extravehicular activities (EVAs), or spacewalks, and carried out a range of experiments, but China's human spaceflight agency has only recently released images taken by the astronauts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew is having a blast and doing science in orbit (video)

From ultrasounds to ukulele jam sessions and space art, it appears the Inspiration4 crew is staying busy in orbit. The four private astronauts, who are currently orbiting Earth in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, made a video call to Earth on Friday (Sept. 17) to give a live tour of their spacecraft, show off their amazing view and share some of the science and extracurricular activities they've been doing while in space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WausauPilot

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission sent 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and brought space tourism closer to reality

Wendy Whitman Cobb, US Air Force School of Advanced Air and Space Studies. Just after 8 p.m. EST on Sept. 15, 2021, the next batch of space tourists lifted off aboard a SpaceX rocket. Organized and funded by entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, the Inspiration4 mission touts itself as “the first all-civilian mission to orbit” and represents a new type of space tourism.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

SpaceX tourists talk to Tom Cruise from orbit, provide update on flight

Four space tourists orbiting the Earth in a SpaceX capsule at 17,500 miles per hour (28,162 kph) talked to movie star Tom Cruise on Friday and provided a live update about life aboard the spacecraft. The first space tourism mission by Elon Musk's SpaceX blasted off from Florida on Wednesday for a three-day voyage that is to end with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean at 4:06 pm Pacific time (2306 GMT) on Saturday. Mission control said the crew members -- Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux and Chris Sembroski -- spoke with Cruise, who is hoping to make a film in space, from the vessel on Friday. "Rook, Nova, Hanks, and Leo spoke to @TomCruise sharing their experience from space," said the Twitter account of Inspiration4, the official name of the first ever space mission to take place without an actual astronaut.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aerospace & Defense
China's 1st space station crew to return to Earth on Friday

China's three astronauts are set to return home on Friday after two spacewalks and setting a new national record for longest crewed spaceflight mission. Astronauts Nie Haisheng (commander), Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo have spent 90 days aboard China's Tianhe space station module since arriving aboard Shenzhou 12 on June 17. Airspace closure notices issued on Wednesday indicate that the crew will be returning between 1:14 and 1:44 a.m. EDT (0514-0544 GMT or 1:14-1:44 p.m. local time) on Friday (Sept. 17).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
teslarati.com

SpaceX rockets private astronaut crew into orbit for the first time in spaceflight history

For the first time in spaceflight history, a crew of all-private astronauts have rocketed into orbit – and on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft. Right on schedule, just before 8:03 pm EDT, an orbit-proven Crew Dragon spacecraft lifted off from Kennedy Space Center Pad 39A on a twice-flown Falcon 9 booster and new upper stage. Making it look easy, the booster performed flawlessly on its third spaceflight, boosting Dragon towards orbit and nailing a landing aboard drone ship Just Read The Instructions (JRTI). About 2.5 minutes after launch, Falcon 9’s upper stage took over and burned for another six minutes to precisely inject the spacecraft and its unprecedented all-private crew of Inspiration4 astronauts into an approximately 200 km (125 mi) parking orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thewestsidegazette.com

VIDEO: Russian Military Drill With Belarus Sends Warning To West

Russia is carrying out what it claims to be one of the biggest military exercises in the country’s history alongside its ally Belarus. The war games are widely viewed as a show of force to NATO and a show of support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, whose regime has been sanctioned repeatedly by the West.
MILITARY
