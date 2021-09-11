Wadena Weather Forecast
WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
