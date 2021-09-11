Weather Forecast For Harlan

HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 12 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, September 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



