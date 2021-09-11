Weather Forecast For Harlan
HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 12
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
