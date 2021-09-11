CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Plain, NY

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Fort Plain

 6 days ago

(FORT PLAIN, NY) A sunny Saturday is here for Fort Plain, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Plain:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bt389AY00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

