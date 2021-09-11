CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, VT

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Newport Today
Newport Today
 6 days ago

(NEWPORT, VT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Newport Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newport:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bt388Hp00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 60 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

