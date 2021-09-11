Weather Forecast For Rockport
ROCKPORT, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 16 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- 12 mph wind
