CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockport, MA

Weather Forecast For Rockport

Rockport Bulletin
Rockport Bulletin
 6 days ago

ROCKPORT, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bt386WN00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 16 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 63 °F
    • 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockport, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ma#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Rockport Bulletin

Rockport Bulletin

Rockport, MA
22
Followers
266
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rockport Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy