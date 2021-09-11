CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, TX

Fairfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 6 days ago

FAIRFIELD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0bt383sC00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Haze

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

