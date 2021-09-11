Make the most of a cloudy Saturday in Algona with these activities

(ALGONA, IA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Algona Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Algona:

Saturday, September 11 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, September 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



