Daily Weather Forecast For Truth Or Consequences

Truth Or Consequences Journal
 6 days ago

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bt37zMg00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

