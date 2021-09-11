Daily Weather Forecast For Truth Or Consequences

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 64 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 24 mph



