Daily Weather Forecast For Truth Or Consequences
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 64 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
