Chadron Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHADRON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight
- High 91 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
