Watseka Daily Weather Forecast
WATSEKA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0