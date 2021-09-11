CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watseka, IL

Watseka Daily Weather Forecast

Watseka Updates
Watseka Updates
 6 days ago

WATSEKA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bt37wiV00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

