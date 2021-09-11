4-Day Weather Forecast For Quitman

QUITMAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 92 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.