Daily Weather Forecast For Sidney
SIDNEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
