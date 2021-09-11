CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Sidney

Sidney Updates
 6 days ago

SIDNEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

