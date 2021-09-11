CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonners Ferry, ID

Bonners Ferry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Bonners Ferry News Watch
 6 days ago

BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0bt37pXQ00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Rain showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bonners Ferry News Watch

