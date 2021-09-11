Bonners Ferry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Rain showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, September 13
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
