Jena, LA

Jena Weather Forecast

Jena Dispatch
Jena Dispatch
 6 days ago

JENA, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0bt37lFk00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Jena, LA
