Jena Weather Forecast
JENA, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
