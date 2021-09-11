CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Bad Axe

 6 days ago

BAD AXE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bt37jUI00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

