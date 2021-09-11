Daily Weather Forecast For Bad Axe
BAD AXE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
