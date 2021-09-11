CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, MN

Sun forecast for Lake City — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Lake City Bulletin
Lake City Bulletin
 6 days ago

(LAKE CITY, MN) A sunny Saturday is here for Lake City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0bt37gq700

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lake City Bulletin

Lake City Bulletin

