Ely, NV

Saturday rain in Ely: Ideas to make the most of it

Ely News Beat
 6 days ago

(ELY, NV) Saturday is set to be rainy in Ely, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ely:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bt37e4f00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Ely, NV
