West. Jefferson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
