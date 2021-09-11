CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson, NC

West. Jefferson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

West Jefferson News Watch
West Jefferson News Watch
 6 days ago

WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bt37dBw00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jefferson, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson, NC
78
Followers
284
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Jefferson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy