Cherokee, NC

Cherokee Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

CHEROKEE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bt37cJD00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

